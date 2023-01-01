"Russian warship...": US embassy chose favorite phrase of 2022 under New Year’s fire

American diplomats in Kyiv spent New Year’s Eve in the shelter of the embassy due to an air alert and said that during this time they chose as the phrase of the year a message for a Russian warship.

This was reported on the official Twitter account of the US Embassy, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, in the middle of the night, during the merciless shelling of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, diplomats of the American embassy in Kyiv surveyed our favorite phrase of 2022. The winner, without surprise, was a "Russian warship...", the embassy said.

