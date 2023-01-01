452 children died as result of armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine

As of the morning of January 1, 2023, more than 1,328 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 452 children died and more than 876 were injured.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine.

It is noted that these numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"The most affected children were in the Donetsk region - 429, Kharkiv region - 268, Kyiv region - 117, Mykolaiv region - 81, Zaporizhzhia region - 81, Kherson region - 81, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 65, Dnipropetrovsk region - 40," the report says.

Thus, during the recording of crimes committed by the occupiers on the territory of the Kherson region, the death of two boys aged 13 and 17 was established.

On December 31, a 14-year-old girl was injured as a result of an enemy rocket attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Also, on December 31, two children aged 12 and 13 were wounded by shelling in the city of Kherson.

On December 30, a 13-year-old girl was injured as a result of shelling by Russian forces in Dalnye, the Donetsk region.

In addition, it is reported that 3,126 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. 337 of them were completely destroyed.

