Ukraine will receive EU support on all fronts until it emerges from destruction of war, - Borrell

Ukrainians will receive support from the European Union on all fronts. It will last until Ukraine emerges from the destruction of the war.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this was said by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

"Ukraine will continue to receive full solidarity from the European Union. The EU will remain resolute in its support of the Ukrainian people on all fronts: humanitarian, economic, political, diplomatic, and military. Ukraine must win," Borrell said.

He drew attention to the fact that in 2023, the EU will strengthen the already unprecedented military support and training of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as provide an additional 18 billion euros of support to Ukraine for 2023.

"We fully support Ukraine in its legitimate efforts to liberate its territories and restore its territorial integrity. In this regard, the EU will support Ukraine until it emerges from the destruction of the war as a modern, sovereign, and respected European country," Borrell emphasized.

