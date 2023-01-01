ENG
Last day, Russian invaders killed 2 civilians, 50 people were injured, - PO. INFOGRAPHICS

As a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine over the past day, 2 civilians were killed, 50 were injured.

This was reported by the deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET informs.

"Victims among the civilian population as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation for 12.31.2022 (as of 09:00 on 01.01.2023):

  • the Dnipropetrovsk region - 1 wounded
  • the Donetsk region - 1 wounded
  • the Zaporizhzhia region - 5 wounded
  • the Mykolaiv region - 6 wounded
  • the Kharkiv region - 1 wounded
  • the Kherson region - 1 dead, 4 wounded
  • the Khmelnytsky region - 10 wounded
  • city of Kyiv - 1 dead, 22 wounded," the message reads.

