On December 31, Russia for first time used missile carriers from Caspian Sea to attack Ukraine, - OC "South"

Russian troops used missile carriers from the Caspian for the first time during yesterday’s shelling. This shows that it is increasingly difficult for the Russian Federation to deliver its missiles to the Black Sea.

Nataliya Humeniuk, head of the joint press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, announced this on the air of the Yedyni Novyny telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"It was characteristic of yesterday's missile attack that missile carriers from the Caspian were used. This was the first time during the period of a full-scale invasion that it was recorded. Because, probably, it is more difficult for them to deliver their supplies to the Black Sea coast. This suggests that keeping logistics under fire control , including on the Left Bank, we are doing quite well," Humeniuk noted.

