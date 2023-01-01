To turn tide of war in Donbas, Ukraine needs more high-precision weapons, - Cherevaty

Ukrainian troops can turn the tide of hostilities in Donbas. However, this requires more precision weapons from partners.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces, Serhiy Cherevaty, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, Russia is still able to wage such a war of the beginning of the 20th century, it has mobilization resources, stocks of old Soviet weapons. However, it can significantly break it if our partners continue in the future, or even better, intensify the supply of high-precision weapons systems or aviation to us , whether they will strengthen missile forces and artillery," he said.

Cherevaty noted that we are talking about the HIMARS and MLRS systems. The Ukrainian military has already mastered this weaponry, which it received from its partners. This helped to achieve success at the front.