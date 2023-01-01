ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
13112 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
1 328 6
State Border Patrol (623) Luhansk region (1200) Sumy oblast (508) Zaporizhia (751) Donetsk region (1907)

In 2022, more than 14,000 air alarms sounded in Ukraine, - State Border Service

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

тривога

Last year, 14,870 air raid alarms sounded in Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the State Border Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs

"14,870: so many air alarms were sounded in Ukraine in 2022," the message reads.

See more: Border guards shot down enemy drone in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

The air alarms sounded the most in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Sumy regions, in second place - central regions, in third place - western regions.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 