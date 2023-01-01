In 2022, more than 14,000 air alarms sounded in Ukraine, - State Border Service
Last year, 14,870 air raid alarms sounded in Ukraine.
This was reported by the press service of the State Border Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs
"14,870: so many air alarms were sounded in Ukraine in 2022," the message reads.
The air alarms sounded the most in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Sumy regions, in second place - central regions, in third place - western regions.
