"We will continue to stand with Ukraine for peace with freedom" - European Parliament President Metsola

President of European Parliament Roberta Metsola in her New Year greetings assured Ukrainians of continued support.

She called 2022 a difficult year for Europe. In her video address, the head of the European Parliament mentioned the fight against coronavirus, climate challenges, energy crisis - all against the backdrop of the brutal invasion of Ukraine, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to lb.ua.

"In 2023, we must redouble our defence of our values. More importantly, we will continue to stand with Ukraine for peace with freedom. Peace with dignity. And peace with security," she said.

