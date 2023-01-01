Putin miscalculated in Ukraine, like Stalin in his attack on Finland, - Finnish President Niinistö

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, when invading Ukraine, miscalculated in exactly same way as Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin when attacking Finland in 1939.

This was stated by the President of Finland Sauli Niinistö in his New Year's address to the nation.

Niinistö said that the past year has suddenly "taken us back in time" and that "the horrors of the great war have returned to Europe".

He stressed that "it is impossible not to notice the similarity of the situation with the Winter War, when the Soviets assumed that they would take Helsinki within two weeks."

"Stalin and Putin failed to recognize the key factor. The fact is that people living in a free country value their freedom and principles. And that a nation that makes joint efforts is a huge force," Niiniste said.

The President also said: "to end the suffering of the Ukrainian people, we must also dare to talk about peace. Every single day that the war in Ukraine continues increases its bitter price... The prospect is bleak. But a just peace is such an important goal that any sincere attempt to achieve it deserves support. Like Ukraine's efforts to have its initiative considered by the UN."