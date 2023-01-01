Danilov on civil society in Russia: Slaves, slaves and slaves again. Putin is ready to kill them by thousands almost every day, and this is problem

Russian society in the war against Ukraine "fully supports its Hitler".

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said this on January 1 during a national telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Gordon.



According to him, Russians are "ready to die for no reason" on the Ukrainian territory.

"Just to get some car or some money... It's a very sick society. And to have hope that something will happen inside... We had certain forecasts that they could come out in November...

But we once again examined their civil society, we did not see it there, unfortunately. Slaves, slaves and slaves again. Who have no right to their own point of view. And whose lives are worth nothing in the eyes of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, he is ready to kill them by the thousands almost every day. And this is a certain problem for us," Danilov noted.