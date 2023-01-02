Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of 11 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk region, - General Staff

Last day, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 9 settlements in the Donetsk region and 2 in the Luhansk region.

Thus, the three hundred and thirteenth day of the Russian large-scale invasion began.

Over the past day, the enemy carried out 51 airstrikes, including 44 Shahed-136 UAVs. All of them were shot down by units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Information about the night attack on the capital will be announced a little later. The enemy also fired 55 rounds of anti-aircraft fire, including at the children's hospital in the city of Kherson.

The threat of enemy air and missile strikes on critical infrastructure remains throughout Ukraine.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction. He is trying to improve the tactical position of the units of his troops in the Kupiansk, Lyman, and Avdiivka directions. In the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, he leads the defense of previously occupied lines. In the Kherson direction carries out the regrouping of troops, conducts defense and shelling of the positions of our troops and civilian objects along the contact line.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces have repelled attacks by occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Rozdolivka, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Ozerianivka, Opytne, and Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk region.

No signs of the formation of offensive groups of the enemy were detected in the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the areas of Leonivka settlements of the Chernihiv region were subjected to mortar and artillery shelling; Vilna Sloboda, Esman, Katerynivka, and Shalyhine - the Sumy region, and Ohirtseve, Vovchansk and Novomlynsk in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of more than 15 settlements. Among them are Andriivka, Kupyansk, Kucherivka, Liman Pershiy, Vilshana, Orlyanske, Kislivka, and Kotliarivka in the Kharkiv region; Novoselivka and Miasozharivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, enemy fire was recorded near Novoyehorivka, Ploshanka, Nevske, Chervonopivka of the Luhansk region; Terny, and Dibrova of the Donetsk region.

More than 15 settlements were shelled in the Bakhmut direction. In particular, these are Berestove, Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Stupochky, Bila Hora, Kostiantynivka, and Diliivka in the Donetsk region. The enemy also carried out an airstrike near Bilohorivka.

Vodiane, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region came under fire in the Avdiivka direction.

Neskuchne, Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region came under fire in the Novopavlivka direction.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, shelling from tanks, mortars, and barrel artillery was recorded in the areas of Novosilka and Novopillia settlements of the Donetsk region and Olhivske, Zaliznychne, Orikhov, Novoandriivka, Shcherbaky, Stepove and Musiivka in Zaporizhzhia.

In the Kherson direction, the civilian infrastructure of Tyahynka, Novotyahynka, Poniativka, Dariivka, Sadove, Stanislav, and Kherson suffered from enemy shelling.

On December 31, it was confirmed that the areas of concentration of manpower and equipment of the occupiers in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region were damaged by fire. In the areas of Tarasivka, Basan, Polohy, Berdiansk, Tokmak, the enemy lost more than 175 wounded servicemen, 12 units of weapons, and military equipment of various types, and the enemy's ammunition depot were destroyed. Information on liquidated occupiers is being clarified.

Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 13 strikes on areas where the invaders were concentrated. Units of missile troops and artillery in turn hit 5 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and military equipment in a day.