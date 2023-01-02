ENG
Occupiers attacked city market of Beryslav, 5 people were injured, 3 seriously, - RMA

The Russian army launched another terrorist attack on the Kherson region.

Yaroslav Yanushevych, the head of the Kherson RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, this morning the Russians attacked the center of Beryslav - shelled the city market. Presumably, the fire came from the tank from the side of the temporarily occupied Kakhovka.

"At this moment, we know about 5 wounded people. Three people are in serious condition. They will be evacuated to Kherson, where doctors will provide the victims with the necessary medical assistance," the message says.

