ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
13927 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
490 1
war (20410) victims (599) Kyrylo Tymoshenko (144) Presidential office (194)

Last day, Russian invaders killed 1 civilian, 9 people were injured, - PO. INFOGRAPHICS

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

As a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine over the past 24 hours, 1 civilian was killed and 9 were injured.

This was announced by the deputy head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET informs.

"Victims among the civilian population as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation for January 1, 2023 (as of 09:00 a.m. January 2, 2023):

  • Donetsk region - 1 wounded
  • Zaporizhzhia region - 1 dead, 3 wounded
  • Kharkiv region - 1 wounded
  • Kherson region - 3 wounded
  • city of Kyiv - 1 injured," the message reads.

Read more: One of wounded from Russian attack on Kyiv, on December 3, died - Klitschko

Last day, Russian invaders killed 1 civilian, 9 people were injured, - PO 01

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 