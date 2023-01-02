Last day, Russian invaders killed 1 civilian, 9 people were injured, - PO. INFOGRAPHICS
As a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine over the past 24 hours, 1 civilian was killed and 9 were injured.
This was announced by the deputy head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET informs.
"Victims among the civilian population as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation for January 1, 2023 (as of 09:00 a.m. January 2, 2023):
- Donetsk region - 1 wounded
- Zaporizhzhia region - 1 dead, 3 wounded
- Kharkiv region - 1 wounded
- Kherson region - 3 wounded
- city of Kyiv - 1 injured," the message reads.
