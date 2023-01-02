Bodies of 25 children have been found in de-occupied territories of Kharkiv region since September, - Police

In Kharkiv region, since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the Defense Forces have de-occupied 340 settlements.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the "Dumka" publication by the head of the National Security Service of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region, Volodymyr Tymoshko.

He noted that as of January 2, 340 settlements in Bohodukhiv, Izium, Kupyansk, Kharkiv, Chuhuiiv, and Derhachi districts were deoccupied in the Kharkiv region.

"Since the first days of de-occupation, the police have been working there, helping people to recover from the terrible consequences of the presence of Russians in our cities," Tymoshko emphasized.

The police chief noted that Kharkiv investigators documented the activities of 25 torture camps in the liberated territories.

"Electric torture, broken fingers, inhuman conditions of detention - this is what the "Russian peace" brought to our peaceful villages and cities," he added.

Tymoshko reported that since September 7, a total of 920 bodies of citizens, including 25 children, have been found in the de-occupied territories of the Kharkiv region. 656 dead persons have been preliminarily identified.