There are 3 enemy ships on combat duty in Black Sea, there are no missile carriers among them, - Navy. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian Federation continues to keep 5 Kalibr cruise missile carriers in the Mediterranean Sea. Their total volley is 76 missiles.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of 04.01.2023:

3 enemy ships are on combat duty in the Black Sea;

in the Sea of Azov, the enemy continues to control sea communications by keeping 2 ships on combat duty;

in the Mediterranean Sea - 9 enemy ships, 5 of them carrying "Kalibr" cruise missiles, a total salvo - 76 missiles.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the passage of the Kerch-Yenikal Strait was carried out by:

to the Sea of Azov - 23 vessels, of which 5 vessels were moving from the Bosphorus Strait;

to the Black Sea - 18 ships, of which 6 ships continued their movement in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait.

