Ukraine is planning major counteroffensive in spring. Battles will be "hottest", - Budanov

In the spring, Ukraine is planning a "serious" counteroffensive, and the fighting on the front line in March will be "the hottest".

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov said this in an interview with ABC News, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

"Then [we will see more] liberation of territories and the task of the final defeat of the Russian Federation. This will happen throughout Ukraine from Crimea to Donbas," he said.

The head of the Defense Intelligence thanked the Americans and other allies for all their help and asked them to continue supporting Ukraine.

"I promise that now it (probably refers to the victory over the occupiers. - Ed.) will not take long, and every taxpayer in the United States will be able to see where every cent went. Together we will change this world," Budanov said. to the allies.

The head of the Defense Intelligence expects that in the near future, the United States will send Bradley armored fighting vehicles to the Armed Forces: "We are waiting for them. We are very much waiting. This will significantly increase the combat capability of our units."