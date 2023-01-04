ENG
Epifaniy to hold Christmas worship in Kyiv Cave Monastery’s Assumption Cathedral

On January 7, Primate of Orthodox Church of Ukraine Metropolitan Epifaniy plans to hold a service on occasion of Christmas in Assumption Cathedral of Kyiv Cave Monastery.

It was reported by Orthodox Church of Ukraine press office, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"After obtaining the appropriate permission, we inform the believers and the public that the Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and the Holy Archimandrite of the Holy Dormition Kyiv Cave Monastery, Metropolitan Epifaniy of Kyiv and All Ukraine, will celebrate the festive Divine Liturgy on the occasion of the Nativity of Christ on January 7, 2023, in the Assumption Cathedral of the Kyiv Cave Monastery.

The worship begins at 9 am. We invite the Ukrainian believers to pray together," the message says.

Read more: Ukrainian prayer - Epiphany will be heard in Pechersk Lavra

