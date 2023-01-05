8 686 26
Ukrainian Armed Forces have advanced in Bakhmut sector and are consolidating new positions - Ministry of Internal Affairs
News Censor.NET War in Ukraine
In Bakhmut sector, border guards repelled an assault and captured invaders’ positions with a counterattack.
It was reported by Ministry of Internal Affairs press office, informs Censor.NЕТ.
They said that Russian invaders under the guise of artillery tried to capture one of the advanced positions of Ukrainian defenders. However, the assault failed.
During the battle, the border guards eliminated nine occupants and wounded about 20 more.
"Currently, the Defense Forces have advanced 300 meters and are consolidating their positions," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...