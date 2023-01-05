877 children have been injured in Ukraine since beginning of full-scale war

More than 1,329 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of January 5, 2023, the official number of child victims per day has not changed - 452. The number of wounded has increased - more than 877.

This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, these numbers are not final. Work on their installation in places of hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories, continues.

"Children were most affected in the Donetsk region - 429, Kharkiv - 268, Kyiv - 117, Kherson - 82, Mykolaiv - 81, Zaporizhzhia - 81, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 65, Dnipropetrovsk - 40," the message says.

Yes, on January 4, as a result of enemy artillery shelling of the village. A 17-year-old boy was injured in Vesele, Kherson region.

3,126 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. 337 of them were completely destroyed.

