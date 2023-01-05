ENG
war (20090) shoot out (8663) Kherson (728) Kherson region (1316) Yaroslav Yanushevych (47)

Occupiers shelled Kherson region 41 times, during past day, 3 people were injured, - RMA

The Russian invaders shelled the territory of the Kherson region with artillery, MLRS, mortars, and tanks.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Yaroslav Yanushevych, Censor.NET informs.

"The Russian occupiers shelled the territory of the Kherson region 41 times. ... Kherson was attacked by the Russian army 9 times - residential quarters of the city were again shelled. Enemy shells hit private and apartment buildings.

Last day, 3 people were injured due to Russian shelling of varying degrees of severity," the message reads.

