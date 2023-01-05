Explosions at airfield in Engels made it difficult for Russian Federation to launch missile attacks on Ukraine, - British intelligence

Russia was forced to transfer long-range aviation from Engels to the Far East. This will greatly complicate missile attacks on Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain on Twitter.

As noted in the summary, on December 27, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov, announced that Russia had transferred Tu-95MS BEAR heavy bombers and Tu-22M3 BACKFIRE long-range aviation (LRA) medium bombers to the Far East.

According to British intelligence, on December 5 and 26, the LRA air base in Engels was struck, and several planes were damaged. Russia most likely responded to the incidents by conducting a general dispersal of LRA aircraft, especially at airfields further from Ukraine.

The LRA will still be able to launch air-based cruise missiles over the territory of Ukraine, as the range of these weapons is 5,000 km in addition to the range of bombers.

"However, flying from deployment locations will add additional maintenance burden and further deplete the limited number of flight hours available on these aging aircraft," the MoD said.

