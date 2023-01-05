Last day, Russians killed 5 civilians, another 8 people were injured, - PO. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian military killed 5 civilians in Ukraine yesterday, 8 more people were injured.

This was reported by the deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET informs.

"Victims among the civilian population as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation for January 4, 2023 (as of 09:00 a.m. January 5, 2023):

Dnipropetrovsk region - 1 dead

Donetsk region - 2 dead, 3 wounded

Zaporizhzhia region - 1 dead

Kharkiv region - 1 dead (on mine), 2 injured (on mine)

Kherson region - 3 wounded," the report says.

