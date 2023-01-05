ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
11951 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
312 1
war (20090) victims (592) Kyrylo Tymoshenko (143) Presidential office (187)

Last day, Russians killed 5 civilians, another 8 people were injured, - PO. INFOGRAPHICS

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Russian military killed 5 civilians in Ukraine yesterday, 8 more people were injured.

This was reported by the deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET informs.

"Victims among the civilian population as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation for January 4, 2023 (as of 09:00 a.m. January 5, 2023):

  • Dnipropetrovsk region - 1 dead
  • Donetsk region - 2 dead, 3 wounded
  • Zaporizhzhia region - 1 dead
  • Kharkiv region - 1 dead (on mine), 2 injured (on mine)
  • Kherson region - 3 wounded," the report says.

Read more: Last day, Russian invaders killed 1 civilian, 9 people were injured, - PO. INFOGRAPHICS

Last day, Russians killed 5 civilians, another 8 people were injured, - PO 01

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 