Yesterday, Russians fired at one of DTEK TPPs, equipment was seriously damaged
Yesterday, January 4, Russian invaders fired at one of the DTEK’s TPP.
This was reported by the press service of DTEK, Censor.NET reports.
"Yesterday, Russia again attacked one of the energy enterprises of DTEK Energo. Fortunately, there were no casualties. As a result of the shelling, the equipment of the TPP was significantly damaged. After the end of the attack, the energy companies promptly started liquidating the consequences," the message says.
DTEK noted that for the sake of safety, only critically needed employees are present at the facilities.
"DTEK Energo energy enterprises have been attacked 24 times in recent months. As a result, 26 energy workers were injured and 3 died," the press service concluded.
