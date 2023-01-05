Ruscists disguise themselves as civilians in occupied Melitopol and look for partisans, - Fedorov

The Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied Melitopol disguise themselves as civilians and look for partisans.

This was announced by Mayor Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"In the temporarily occupied Melitopol, the ruscists are organizing dress-up games. The Russian soldiers and the special services of the Russian Federation have invaded the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region. At the same time, they are trying to mimic the locals:

- change into civilian clothes,

- walk around markets, courtyards and supermarkets,

- they listen to what residents are talking about," the message reads.

According to the head of the city, the ruscists are looking for partisans and those who help the resistance.

"The invaders do not understand that the indomitable residents of the temporarily occupied territories will simply be a little more careful, but they will hate the Rashists just as much," Fedorov concluded.