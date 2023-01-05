For two weeks, invaders do not allow people to leave occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region, - RMA

The Russian occupiers do not allow evacuation through the checkpoint in the Zaporizhzhia region. In two weeks, only one person left the occupied territories.

This was announced by the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Oleksandr Starukh, Censor.NET informs with reference to LB.ua.

"The main direction that worked for us - the "corridor of life" between Vasylivka and Zaporizhzhia in the village of Kamianske, is closed. One person has passed in the past day," the official said.

According to the information of the head of the RMA, the head of one of the educational institutions, who was forced to collaborate, was able to leave the occupation. He refused, they brought him and dropped him off in Vasylivka, and he walked 15 kilometers to Kamianske.

"This is the only person who was able to leave the occupied territories in the last two weeks. The way is closed for everyone else. They set restrictions until January 15. Currently, there are no signs that the corridor will at least be opened and people will be able to leave," Starukh said.