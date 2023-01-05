ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
11311 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
28 250 230
Russian Army (6159) war (20090) Putin (2564) Christmas (32) Shoygu (97)

Putin instructed Shoigu to introduce ceasefire along entire line of combat in Ukraine from 12:00 on January 6 to 24:00 on January 7, - Kremlin

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

рф

The President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, instructed the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Serhiy Shoigu, to introduce a cease-fire regime from 12:00 on January 6 to 24:00 on January 7 along the entire line of combat of the parties in Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Russian propaganda publication "RIA-Novosti" with reference to the Kremlin.

More details are currently unknown.

See more: Consequences of shelling Kherson. PHOTOS

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 