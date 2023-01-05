Turkey is ready to participate in implementation of our peace formula, - Zelensky

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, had a telephone conversation with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to Zelensky's Facebook page.

"We discussed with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the security cooperation of our countries, the issue of nuclear safety, in particular the situation at the ZNPP. There should be no invaders there.

They also discussed the exchange of prisoners of war under Turkish mediation, the development of the grain agreement. We appreciate Turkey's readiness to take part in the implementation of our peace formula," said the President of Ukraine.