Russian occupiers are conducting offensive actions in Bakhmut and Lyman directions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on December 5, 2023.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff.

The message states: "The three hundred and sixteenth day of the Russian large-scale invasion continues. To maintain the offensive potential and replenish losses, the enemy continues to carry out mobilization measures.

During the day, the enemy carried out 8 airstrikes and carried out more than 10 attacks from rocket salvo systems. The threat of enemy air and missile strikes on critical infrastructure objects remains throughout the territory of Ukraine. The main efforts of the Russian occupiers are focused on attempts to completely capture the Donetsk region within the administrative border. They are conducting offensive operations in the Bakhmut and Lyman directions.

The enemy is unsuccessfully trying to improve the tactical position in the Kupiansk and Avdiivka directions. On Novopavlivka, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson - it is being defended.

There are no significant changes in the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions. There were no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups. At the same time, the invaders are shelling the positions of our troops and civilian objects along the entire contact line.

In the direction of Slobozhansk, the districts of Staritsa, Ohirtsevo, Vovchansk, Ustinivka, and Fiholivka of the Kharkiv region were damaged by fire.

In the Kupiansk direction, Dvorichna, Vilshana, Kupiansk, Kislivka, Kotliarivka, Krokhmalne, and Berestovka in the Kharkiv region and Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region came under the influence of fire.

In the Lyman direction, enemy shelling was recorded in Makiivka, Ploschanka, Kuzmyny, and Dibrov, Luhansk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the occupiers shelled Spirne, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Soledar, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Bila Hora, Kurdiumivka, Diliivka, Severne, Mayorsk, and New York in Donetsk region.

Avdiivka, Nevelske, Maryinka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region were damaged by fire in the Avdiivka region.

In the direction of Novopavlivka, the enemy shelled Mykilske, Vuhledar, and Prechistivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the areas of Zelene Pole and Novopil settlements of the Donetsk region came under enemy artillery fire; Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Shcherbaky, and Stepove in Zaporizhzhia and Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not stop terrorizing the civilian population. Civil infrastructure and civilians in Chornobaivka and Kherson were damaged by the artillery shelling.

The military-political leadership of the Russian Federation is taking measures to prevent the mass departure of men of conscription age abroad before the next wave of mobilization, which is expected in January of this year. A complete ban on crossing the state border for men of conscription age is not excluded.

Forced passporting of the population in the temporarily occupied and occupied territories of Luhansk region continues. Thus, banking institutions in the occupied region require passports of the Russian Federation to issue payment cards.

During the day, Ukrainian aviation made 15 strikes on enemy concentration areas, as well as 3 strikes on the positions of its anti-aircraft missile systems.

At the same time, our defenders shot down an enemy Su-25 aircraft and a Mi-8 helicopter.

Units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out a fire attack on the area of concentration of manpower and military equipment of the occupiers."