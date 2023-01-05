1 218 7
Zelensky had conversation with Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez - they talked about defense needs
On the evening of December 5, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a conversation with the Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on Zelensky's Twitter.
"I also had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez. I talked about the challenges at the front. I conveyed the defense needs of Ukraine. I continue to consolidate the support of our partners before the next meeting with Ramstein," the message states.
