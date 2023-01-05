ENG
No truce is out of a question - leader of Donetsk terrorists Pushilin disobeyed Putin’s order

Donetsk terrorists’ leader Denis Pushilin directly stated that he would not comply with Putin’s order on "Christmas truce".

As informs Censor.NЕТ, he stated about it in his social media.

Pushilin noted: "There can be no talk of any truce".

According to him, "the decision concerns the cessation of initiative fire or offensive actions" by Russian troops.

