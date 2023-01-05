UN Secretary General dismisses mission of investigation on Ukrainian prisoners of war murder in Olenivka

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres dismissed mission investigating deaths of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivska colony in occupied Donetsk region.

This was stated by the Secretary General spokesman Stéphane Dujarric, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Hromadske.

The UN explained that they could not deploy the mission due to the lack of security guarantees for the participants of the investigation.

Guterres' spokesman noted that despite the consent to the mission from Russia and Ukraine, the UN believes that they have not received the necessary security guarantees.

The UN mission for investigation of the terrorist attack in Olenivka was established in late August 2022. At that time, the organization said that the team could not start work yet because of the danger, but on September 8, the UN Under-Secretary-General said that the mission should have arrived in occupied Olenivka "in the coming days".

Read more: Meeting with Moskalkova on releasing civilians from Russian captivity is scheduled for January, - Lubinets

It should be reminded that on July 28, the Russian armed forces arranged a thermobaric explosion on the territory of the penitentiary institution in Olenivka, Donetsk region, where Ukrainian prisoners of war were held. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the explosion killed about 40 Ukrainian soldiers and injured 130.

Ukraine demands from the UN and the ICRC to immediately respond to the terrorist attack committed by the Russian Federation in Olenivka, as well as to inspect the colony where the captured Ukrainian servicemen were held.