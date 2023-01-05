USA will announce a new package of assistance to Ukraine for 2.85 billion dollars tomorrow. It will include 50 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles - Mass Media

Bradley infantry fighting vehicles are to be included in a new package of assistance to Ukraine from United States.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to RBK-Ukraine.

According to Reuters, two US officials said that the new US arms package for Ukraine will include about 50 Bradley fighting vehicles. The aid package for Ukraine is to be presented on Friday, January 6.

According to the Associated Press, the new package will include $2.85 billion in aid, making it the largest of the previous ones.

The U.S. aid package, according to AP sources, will also include HUMVEE armored vehicles, MRAP mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles, and large quantities of missiles and other ammunition.

