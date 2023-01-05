There is no need for mass mobilization in Ukraine yet, - Reznikov

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov believes that there is no need for mass mobilization in Ukraine yet, but plans may change depending on situation at front.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

The planned mobilization announced on February 24 is currently underway, the Minister noted.

"We are recruiting, we are replenishing, unfortunately, there are also losses, we are restoring the losses of our combat brigades, we are taking some special personnel that we need for certain tasks, but I do not see the need for such a mass mobilization as of today," Reznikov said.

He reminded that on February 24, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in Ukraine, mobilization was declared, which is not complete, and provides for a certain number of people determined by the relevant law. "And we have not even chosen the full potential that has been introduced there," the minister stressed.

According to the head of the Defense Ministry, the mobilization continues in a "calm mode", and, as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi says, that we do not need as many people as the Russians, but we need weapons, equipment, etc.

"But, of course, the situation at the front can change in any way at any time, so depending on how things develop, the NSDC, the President, the Verkhovna Rada will make a decision and then it will be publicly announced that we are increasing the needs of the security and defense sector, that we need to increase mobilization," Reznikov added.