On January 7, provocations with explosions of churches are possible in occupied Donetsk, - InformNapalm

The purpose of Putin’s "truce" may be a bloody terrorist attack with bombing of churches on Christmas.

According to InformNapalm, based on two HUMINT-sources close to the "DPR" militants, there is a high probability that several Orthodox churches in Donetsk and other settlements on the territories temporarily occupied by Russian troops may be mined and blown up during the festive morning worship on January 7. The goal is to shoot propaganda stories for the domestic Russian audience and thus initiate a new wave of mobilization.

"We believe that Putin's public statement on the intention to declare a "ceasefire", which appeared in the afternoon, may be an indirect evidence of informational preparation for this terrorist act in the usual Russian "false flag" operations. The information was obtained on January 4 and 5, but we tried to collect additional data," - the group writes.

According to one of the sources, Russian terrorists are planning to film fragments of HIMARS missiles brought from other places of explosions at the sites of the churches' bombing to enhance the stories.

"We have very little time left to collect additional evidence, so we are releasing this incomplete data with the hope that the rashists' plan will be thwarted by publicity. Currently, we have no data on specific locations of mines, so we urge all civilians in the occupied territories to refrain from visiting churches in order not to become a victim of Russian bloody provocation. Celebrate Christmas at home with your family and avoid crowded places," urges InformNapalm.

