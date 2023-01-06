Putin’s announcement of ceasefire in Ukraine on Christmas Day is cynical - U.S. State Department

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement about alleged ceasefire in Ukraine on Christmas is cynical and aimed at gathering strength for new attacks.

This was stated by US State Department spokesman Ned Price, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"From our point of view, there is one word that describes it in the best way - "cynicism". It is largely cynical because (Russia's statement - ed.) came just a few days after Moscow conducted New Year's attacks against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure," the State Department spokesman said.

He stressed that Russia has consistently tried to hit the centers of civilian life before.

Price also recalled the words of the US Secretary of State during the final press conference last year. Back then, Blinken predicted that the Russians would try to use any temporary pause in the fighting to rest, rearm, regroup, and ultimately attack again. Therefore, Price continued, the current statement of the Russian leader cannot be considered a ceasefire.

"If Russia was really serious about peace, about ending this war, it would withdraw its troops from the sovereign territory of Ukraine," noted the representative of the U.S. Department of State.