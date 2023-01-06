Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of 12 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, - General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy carried out 17 airstrikes and launched 59 attacks from rocket salvo systems. In particular, civil infrastructure.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on January 6 regarding the Russian invasion.

The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on attempts to establish control over the Donetsk region and is conducting offensive operations in the Bakhmut and Lyman directions. He is trying to improve the tactical position in the Kupiansk and Avdiivka directions, but he is not successful.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have repelled attacks by occupiers in the areas of Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, and Ploshanka in the Luhansk region and Spirne, Soledar, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Pervomaiske, Mariinka, and Pobeda in the Donetsk region.

No signs of the formation of offensive groups of the enemy were detected in the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions.

In the Slobozhansk directions, areas of the settlements of Strilecha, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Ustynivka, and Fiholivka of the Kharkiv region were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Kupiansk direction, enemy fire was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Tavilzhanka, Dvorichna, Vilshana, Synkivka, Kupiansk, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Tabaiivka, Krokhmalne, and Berestovka in the Kharkiv region; Kuzemivka, Novoselivske, and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.

Read more: Russian occupiers are conducting offensive actions in Bakhmut and Lyman directions, - General Staff

In the Lyman direction, Makiivka, Ploshanka, Kuzmine, and Dibrova in the Luhansk region were affected by the fire.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy fired at Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Berestovka, Belihorivka, Vesele, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Bila Hora, Kurdiumivka, Diliivka, Ozarianivka, Pivnichne, Mayorsk and New York of the Donetsk region.

Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Nevelske, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region came under fire in the Avdiivka region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the occupiers shelled Mykilske, Vuhledar, and Prechistivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Vremivka, Zelene Pole, and Novopil in the Donetsk region were affected by fire; Hulyaipole, Dorozhnianka, Zaliznychne, Huliaypilske, Charivne, Novodanilivka, Shcherbaki, Stepove and Primorske in the Zaporizhzhia region and Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In the Kherson direction, in particular, the civilian infrastructure of the settlements of Kherson, Chornobayivka, and Tokarivka was damaged by artillery shelling.