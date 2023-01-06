453 children died as result of armed aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine, - Prosecutor General’s Office

As of the morning of January 6, 2023, more than 1,330 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 453 children died and more than 877 were injured of various degrees of severity. This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, these numbers are not final. Work on their installation in places of hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories, continues.

"Children were most affected in the Donetsk region - 429, Kharkiv - 268, Kyiv - 117, Kherson - 83, Mykolaiv - 81, Zaporizhzhia - 81, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 65, Dnipropetrovsk - 40," juvenile prosecutors note.

On January 5, a family and their 12-year-old son died in the city of Berislav, Kherson region, as a result of enemy shelling and a shell hitting a residential building.

3,126 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. 337 of them were completely destroyed.

Read more: 877 children have been injured in Ukraine since beginning of full-scale war