Searches in dioceses of UOC MP in 4 regions: propaganda leaflets of Medvedchuk association, Russian "tricolors", and former occupiers’ warehouses were discovered, - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service completed counterintelligence (security) measures at the facilities of the UOC (MP) in the Kherson, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Rivne regions.

As noted, libraries with pro-Kremlin literature, campaign leaflets of political parties banned in Ukraine, and Russian symbols were found on the territory of the churches.

"As a result of investigative and operational actions, the secretary of the Kirovohrad Diocese was notified of suspicion under part 1 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the equality of citizens depending on their racial, national, regional affiliation and religious beliefs).

In addition, on the territory of the Church of St. Righteous John of Kronstadt in the Kherson Region, former warehouses with the property of the occupying groups of the Russian Federation were discovered," the message reads.

It was established that the invaders arranged them with the assistance of the head of the church Archpriest Anatolii Kornev. He established contact with the leadership of the occupation administration and was in direct contact with representatives of the FSB.

During the liberation of Kherson, the cleric escaped with his Russian "curators" to the left bank of the Dnipro.

According to the SSU, as a result of searches in the premises of the Holy Trinity Mezhirytsky Monastery in the Rivne region, propaganda materials of a public association headed by Viktor Medvedchuk, suspected of high treason, were discovered.

And in the Dnipropetrovsk region, SSU employees prevented an attempt to remove pro-Kremlin literature from the local diocese. When leaving the territory of the church, law enforcement officers stopped a car, from which they seized a copy of the brochures of the banned party "Opposition platform" and other anti-Ukrainian materials.

Currently, all discovered evidence has been sent for examination. After that, other procedural actions will be taken to bring the culprits to justice.

Security measures were carried out by SSU employees of the Kherson, Kirovohrad, Rivne, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

