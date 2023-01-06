Vast majority of Ukrainians are convinced that government will not make compromises with Russian Federation, - KIIS survey. INFOGRAPHICS

The absolute majority (84%) believe that the government is not going to and will not make such compromises.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on December 4-27, 2022, Censor.NET reports.

From September to December 2022, there were slightly more Ukrainians who believe that the authorities are ready to make unacceptable compromises with the Russian Federation (from 5% to 7%), but at the same time, the absolute majority (84%) of Ukrainians still believe that the government is not going to and will not make such compromises (in September it was 87%).

Also, only 15% of Ukrainians believe that the West is tired of Ukraine and wants Ukraine to negotiate with the Russian Federation. The same thing happened in September last year. At the same time, from 73% to 76%, the number of those who believe that the West continues to support Ukraine and expects the end of the war on terms acceptable to Ukraine has increased.

The survey was conducted by computer-aided telephone interviews (CATI) among 2,005 respondents from all regions of Ukraine, except Crimea. Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.1) did not exceed 2.4% for indicators close to 50% and 1.1% for indicators close to 5%, however, in conditions of war, a systematic deviation is added. At the same time, the results still retain high representativeness and make it possible to analyze the public sentiments of the population quite reliably.