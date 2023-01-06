We are counting on start of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to EU under Sweden’s presidency of Council of EU, - Zelensky

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, held an online meeting with the Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson.

Zelensky said this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to the head of state, he spoke in detail about the situation at the front and the risks of its escalation, as well as about the key needs of Ukraine to strengthen the defense forces.

"We expect that under Sweden's presidency of the EU Council, we will be able to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union. This is a powerful motivator for our army and a common desire of our society. We believe that this will be a powerful stimulus for unity within the EU. Thank you for the humanitarian assistance and I invite Ulf Kristersson to continue the dialogue in all directions during a personal meeting in Kyiv," the message reads.

