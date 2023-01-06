Cabinet of Ministers terminated agreement between Ukraine and Russian Federation on operation of 15P118M ("Satan") missile complex

The Cabinet of Ministers terminated the agreement between the government of Ukraine and Russia regarding the extension of the 15P118M missile complex.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, on his Telegram channel. The corresponding decision was made at the government meeting on Friday.

In particular, the agreement between the government of Ukraine and the Russian Federation on extending the life of the 15P118M missile complex, signed on February 21, 2006 in Moscow, has been terminated.

It is noted that the agreement was terminated due to a fundamental change in the circumstances of the document's validity, which makes it impossible for the main developer (state enterprise "Southern Design Bureau" named after Yangel") and the manufacturer (state enterprise "Production Association of the Southern Machine-Building Plant" Makarov) ") service maintenance of strategic missiles 15P118M in operation of the Russian Federation.