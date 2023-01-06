During week, marines destroyed 82 invaders, 36 artillery systems, 1 control post and 1 ammunition storage. INFOGRAPHICS

The units of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as part of the created groups, continue to perform the tasks of repelling the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Over the past week, our military destroyed: personnel - 82 occupiers, artillery systems - 36 units, 1 mortar, 1 control post and 1 ammunition storage," the message reads.

