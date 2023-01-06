Zelensky’s address was shown eight times in occupied Kherson region, hacking Russian channels

In the occupied part of the Kherson region in the Kakhovka district, Russian TV channels showed the address of the President of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, journalist Oleh Baturin wrote about this on Facebook with reference to residents who are in the territory captured by the enemy.

"Yesterday, in the occupied part of the Kherson region in the Kakhovka district, from 19:00 on the Russian TV channels (which the occupiers started broadcasting from the end of March instead of the Ukrainian ones), the New Year's address of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky was shown approximately eight times," the message reads.

As residents of the occupied part of the Kherson region noted, people are grateful to those who hacked the Russian channels. The people of Kherson watched the appeal and cried.

As reported by Ukrinform, on March 3 in Kherson, invaders seized the premises of the "Public Broadcasting: Kherson" TV station. In addition, the Kherson TV channel "VTV+" started broadcasting on the Russian satellite.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has constantly increased its media presence in the Kherson region. Russian political technologist Oleksandr Malkevich was appointed curator of propaganda TV channels in the Kherson region.