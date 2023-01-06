Border guards destroyed enemy dugout in direction of Bakhmut, - State Border Guard Service

The border guards destroyed the enemy dugout in the direction of Bakhmut with a well-aimed shot.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Border Service.

"After yesterday's loss of the LNG settlement near Bakhmut, the occupiers took revenge on the border guards. Our defenders were ready for such a development, so even under massive mortar shelling, there were no casualties," the message says.

Watch more: Occupants who survived explosion in Makiivka were brought to Samara. VIDEO

"Next was the response of the border guards. Noticing the movement of the enemy's infantry, the defenders established the exact location of the enemy dugout. The object was destroyed by well-aimed shots. The losses of the enemy are being specified," the State Border Service added.