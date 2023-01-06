ENG
Turkey opposes transformation of Black Sea region into zone of strategic confrontation, - Minister of Defense Akar

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that Ankara wants to achieve long-term peace in Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the News.Liga.

According to the minister, Ankara is making efforts to bring peace in Ukraine closer. He noted that Turkey opposes turning the Black Sea region into a zone of strategic confrontation.

Akar stressed that his country seeks a ceasefire and long-term peace in Ukraine.

