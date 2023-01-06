US provides Ukraine with new defense assistance package worth over $3 billion - White House

USA is to provide Ukraine with a new package of defense support worth more than $3 billion, which will include, among other things, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers, self-propelled howitzers, missile weapons, ammunition and other military assistance.

This was stated during a press briefing in Washington by White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"Today, the United States will demonstrate our continued commitment to Ukraine's self-defense capabilities by announcing more than $3 billion in new security assistance," the Biden administration spokeswoman said.

She specified that this amount includes the allocation of weapons by presidential order from the warehouses of the US Department of Defense in the amount of $2.8 billion. The list includes Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, self-propelled howitzers, mine and ambush-protected MRAP vehicles, other armored personnel carriers, GLMRS missiles, anti-aircraft missiles, ammunition, etc.

In addition, according to the White House spokeswoman, the United States is providing $285 million under the Foreign Military Financing program to create long-term capabilities and modernize the Armed Forces.

Jean-Pierre also informed that the United States will allocate $682 million for allies and partners on NATO's eastern flank to strengthen defense capabilities.