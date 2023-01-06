Finally, we managed to bring defense cooperation with partners to a new level, rashism must lose, - ZelenskyFinally, we managed to bring defense cooperation with partners to a new level, rashism must lose, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelensky to Ukrainian citizens at an end of 317th day of full-scale war with Russia.

The correspondent video was posted by Presidental press office, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"We managed to bring Ukraine's strength and defense cooperation with partners to a new level.

Today, a new - and very powerful! - package of American defense support for our country has been announced. For the first time, we will receive armored vehicles "Bradley", new guns and shells, including high-precision ones. New missiles. New drones. It is timely and strong. The total amount of this package of support from the United States is almost $3 billion. I thank President Biden, congressmen and all Americans who value freedom, who know that freedom is worth defending and who heard Ukraine during my visit to Washington. We see absolutely concrete results of this visit and our negotiations.

We also have a significant step forward by Germany to strengthen the security not only of Ukraine, but of the whole Europe. Strengthening our air defense is a direct work on de-escalation here and now. The less opportunities Russia has to terrorize peaceful cities, the less will be the overall potential of its aggression. I thank Chancellor Scholz for the decision to provide Ukraine with the Patriot air defense system," Zelensky said.

