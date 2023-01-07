ENG
Yesterday, Russians killed 2 civilians in Donetsk region, 7 people were injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Yesterday, January 6, Russian invaders killed 2 civilians in the Donetsk region. 7 more people were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"On January 6, the Russians killed 2 civilians in the Donetsk region: in Bakhmut and Krasna hora.

7 more people in the region were injured," the message reads.

As noted, it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

