Yesterday, Russians killed 2 civilians in Donetsk region, 7 people were injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS
Yesterday, January 6, Russian invaders killed 2 civilians in the Donetsk region. 7 more people were injured.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"On January 6, the Russians killed 2 civilians in the Donetsk region: in Bakhmut and Krasna hora.
7 more people in the region were injured," the message reads.
As noted, it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.
