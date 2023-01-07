Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 110,740 people (+490 per day), 3,066 tanks, 285 planes, 272 helicopters, 2,062 artillery systems, 6,125 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The losses of the Russian occupiers as of the morning of January 6, 2023, are approximately 110,740 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.01.23 are approximately:

personnel - about 110,740 (+490) people were eliminated,

tanks - 3066 (+2) units,

armored combat vehicles - 6125 (+1) units,

artillery systems - 2062 (+3) units,

MLRS - 431 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 217 (+2) units,

aircraft - 285 (+0) units,

helicopters - 272 (+0) units,

UAV of operational-tactical level - 1844 (+0),

cruise missiles - 723 (+0),

ships/boats - 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4798 (+1) units,

special equipment - 182 (+0).

"The data is being verified," the message reads.