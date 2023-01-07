Austin in conversation with Reznikov: US will encourage allies to continue to help Ukraine with weapons

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov amid the announcement of the largest military aid package to Kyiv in the amount of more than three billion dollars.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EP, this was reported by Pentagon spokesman Petryk Ryder.

"Minister Austin confirmed his readiness to encourage the members of the Alliance and partners to continue providing free air defense systems, combat vehicles, and other critical forces and means to support Ukraine in protecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity for as long as it is needed," he said.

Also remind, earlier it was reported that on the evening of January 6, Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov had a telephone conversation with the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin.

